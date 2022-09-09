The Arkansas School Safety Commission approved eight new recommendations to add to the commission’s final report at its regular meeting at the State Capitol on Tuesday. Tuesday’s meeting served as the third to last meeting for commission members ahead of the submission of its final report to Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Oct. 1.
School Safety Commission Chair Cheryl May began Tuesday’s meeting by reminding her fellow members that she needed to start pulling together the final report now to meet the Oct. 1 deadline. May also reported a 100 percent response rate from districts across the state in regards to the commission’s School Safety Survey it sent out in August with the help of UA Little Rock. Despite the perfect response rate, May did note some schools declined to answer all the survey questions.
All five subcommittees of the commission brought recommendations forward on Tuesday that were ultimately approved. The Physical Security Subcommittee had all three of its new recommendations approved, including the recommendations that schools add security and safety topics to their regular facility inspection forms, that at least 20 minutes of the annual three-hour training that all bus drivers in the state go through focus on bus security and that all doors with faulty locks receive high priority work orders that ensure the locks are immediately replaced. The commission approved all three recommendations unanimously.
The Intelligence and Communications Subcommittee brought one recommendation forward on Tuesday that all commission members approved. Subcommittee members agreed that school districts should require all personnel and staff who have access to district electronic devices undergo an annual cybersecurity awareness training. Additionally, the subcommittee recommended that districts provide monthly reminders of cybersecurity awareness.
Former Conway Police Department Chief A.J. Gary, the chair of the Audits, Emergency Operations Plans and Drills Subcommittee of the commission, brought forward his group’s final recommendation of their 2022 report on Tuesday. Approved unanimously by the commission, Gary’s subcommittee recommended that every county have a full-time local emergency manager, with committee members describing it as “one of the most important positions in [the response to] a critical incident.”
Commission members approved a recommendation from the Law Enforcement and Security Subcommittee on Tuesday to ensure that all school districts with certified school security programs establish communication with local and county law enforcement to create plans to make sure all security personnel respond jointly with law enforcement in the event of an active school killer incident. Additionally, commission members ended Tuesday’s meeting by approving two recommendations from the Mental Health Prevention Subcommittee that the state create an anonymous or confidential school safety tip line and that school crisis response teams be coordinated and organized at the state, regional, district and campus level.
Commission members will meet next week for its penultimate meeting on Sept. 13. The group’s final meeting is set for Sept. 21, one day later than its regular weekly meeting date.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
