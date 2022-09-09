The Arkansas School Safety Commission approved eight new recommendations to add to the commission’s final report at its regular meeting at the State Capitol on Tuesday. Tuesday’s meeting served as the third to last meeting for commission members ahead of the submission of its final report to Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Oct. 1.

School Safety Commission Chair Cheryl May began Tuesday’s meeting by reminding her fellow members that she needed to start pulling together the final report now to meet the Oct. 1 deadline. May also reported a 100 percent response rate from districts across the state in regards to the commission’s School Safety Survey it sent out in August with the help of UA Little Rock. Despite the perfect response rate, May did note some schools declined to answer all the survey questions.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the

cabin.net.

