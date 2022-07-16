Members of the Arkansas School Safety Commission finalized questions for their 2022 school safety assessment at their weekly meeting at the State Capitol on Tuesday. The assessment, a follow-up on one the commission devised in 2019, will build on the results of the original survey and add questions for schools across the state to consider so members can get a better picture of the state of school safety in the state.
Convened last month by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting in which a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers, the commission is approaching an Aug. 1 deadline to provide the governor with an interim report on their work over the last month. Commission Chair Cheryl May, Director of the University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute, started Tuesday’s meeting by reminding commission members that school safety is just as much of a concern in Arkansas as in other states that have had more well-known school shootings.
“When we talk about school shootings, one of the things we have to realize is that we have not been immune to school shootings in Arkansas,” May said.
She cited the 1998 Westside Middle School shooting in Craighead County in which two gunman killed four students and a teacher, as well as shootings in April of 2019 at Prescott and Concord. In Prescott, an eighth grade student shot a fellow student who survived, while in Concord, a student committed suicide with a gun in the school bathroom. Lastly, May referenced the 2021 Watson Chapel shooting in which a student was shot and killed by a fellow classmate.
“We need to make sure we keep these victims in mind [as the commission moves forward],” May said.
At Tuesday’s meeting, members discussed the timeline of the Uvalde school shooting to gain a better understanding of possible recommendations the commission will bring forward in their interim report.
“The greatest tragedies bring the greatest lessons to us,” Arkansas Attorney General and commission member Leslie Rutledge said.
Members also gave a sneak peek of some of their assessment questions. Expanding on the 2019 assessment, the commission will ask schools whether their security officers have access to specialized equipment needed in the event of an active shooter situation, including sledgehammers, halligans and ballistic shields.
The commission faces several key deadlines in the weeks and months ahead. May said she hopes the 2022 assessment will yield preliminary results by early August, while commission subcommittee chairs must return a copy of their draft recommendations to her by July 22. The commission’s final report is due on the governor’s desk by October.
