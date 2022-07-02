The Arkansas School Safety Commission is at work reviewing previous recommendations it put in place and discussing steps forward ahead of an Aug. 1 deadline to provide Gov. Asa Hutchinson a preliminary report of its findings.
The governor called the commission into session on June 10 in the aftermath of the May 24 school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers. Having previously met in 2018, the governor tasked the 2022 commission, made up of many of the same members as in 2018, with reviewing the report it provided to him previously and building on it by gathering an updated report on school safety in Arkansas.
“We have to ensure that we’re going to do everything we possibly can to use this moment to make sure every single child and staff member in Arkansas schools are safe,” Commission Chair and University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute Director Cheryl May said at its first meeting on June 14. “Even though we have made progress, there is a lot more we can do.”
Much of the commission’s first three meetings has focused on reviewing the 30 recommendations it made in its 2018 report. Divided into five subcommittees, the recommendations center on mental health and prevention, law enforcement and security, audits and emergency operations, intelligence and communication and physical security.
Despite the continued threat of school shootings nationwide, the committee has made some progress since 2018 in meeting some of its 2018 report goals. Acts have been passed in multiple sessions of the General Assembly that address mental health first aid training, the need for counselors to spend most of their time with students and providing school resource officers with more specialized training, among others.
Additionally, on goals that have had no corresponding legislative action completed to require them, many Arkansas schools have answered the call to fall in line with the commission’s recommendations. Ninety-eight percent of schools across the state have designated one staff member as their School Safety Coordinator, a key recommendation set in 2018 by the Audits and Emergency Operations Subcommittee. A recommendation set by the Intelligence and Communications Subcommittee, to ensure school districts have systems that enable direct communication with local law enforcement, has 93 percent compliance statewide.
But some recommendations from 2018 haven’t received the attention they need, commission members said. Only 28 percent of Arkansas schools have behavioral threat assessment teams, a recommendation the commission previously made. Also, only 20 percent of school districts have at least one resource officer staffed for each of their campuses, another recommendation the 2018 commission made a priority for districts that have the financial capability to complete it.
Several commission members have connections to Faulkner County. Former Conway Police Chief and current Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management A.J. Gary is a member and serves as the chair of Audits and Emergency Operations Subcommittee. John Allison of Vilonia School District is back as a commission member after serving in 2018, while Donna Wilchie, a counselor at Ida Burns Elementary School in Conway, is one of the committee’s newest members, having first been introduced on June 14.
As the committee continues to meet in the weeks ahead to review its original report and create new recommendations for the next one, its ultimate goal of ensuring the safety of school children and staff that May noted on June 14, remains its priority. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, a member of the commission, echoed May’s sentiments in comments made later that same day.
“We need to make sure that [Arkansas] teachers are only [having to] worry about educating and loving [their] children,” Rutledge said. And [the commission has to make sure] those children are only worrying about getting an education, being loved and going back home to a safe place at night.”
