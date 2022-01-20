Belmont University announces fall 2021 Dean’s List
The following students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Fall 2021 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
Matthew Gilleran of Conway.
Sarah Skelton of Conway.
About Belmont University
Located two miles from downtown Nashville, Tennessee, Belmont University consists of nearly 8,800 students who come from every state and 33 countries. For more information, visit www.belmont.edu.
Students named to Honor Roll at University of the Ozarks
University of the Ozarks announced the students who have been named to the Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester.
Congratulations to these distinguished scholars on earning this academic achievement.
Local students include:
Paige Benafield of Conway.
Lillian Hill of Conway.
Karlee McCaghren of Mayflower.
Sarah Todd of Conway.
University of the Ozarks is a private, four-year liberal arts university located about two blocks north of downtown Clarksville, Arkansas. Our unique, multidisciplinary approach to higher education empowers our students and faculty to explore the road less traveled and embrace every available opportunity for intellectual, social and spiritual growth.
Nicholas Massey of Greenbrier named to UA Dean’s List
Nicholas Massey was named to The University of Alabama Dean’s List for fall Semester 2021.
A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the dean’s list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the president’s list with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).
The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
For more information visit news.ua.edu.
Madison Raushel named to Missouri State University’s fall 2021 Dean’s List
Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the Dean’s List.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 GPA (on a 4.00 scale).
Madison Raushel, of Conway made the list. Raushel was among more than 5,000 students named to the fall 2021 dean’s list.
