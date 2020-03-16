Gov. Asa Hutchinson authorized all schools to close for on-site instruction — AMI days will take effect — starting March 16 until after spring break due to the COVID-19 situation across Arkansas.
Now that districts are closed, many across the state are worried about food insecurity and with the short notice, administrations are scrambling to make sure students don't go without food.
"We know that many of our students rely on school breakfasts and lunches for these meals each day during the week," Conway Public Schools Communication Specialist Heather Kendrick said. "When school is dismissed, they may not have enough food at home to eat each day. Our district wants to help meet these needs as much as we can during this time, which is why we are doing these meal boxes."
Conway is one of several Faulkner County school districts trying to do its part in the overwhelming situation.
"The meals are free for any student under the age of 18, one box per student," Kendrick said. "Each box has enough food for five breakfasts and five lunches for the week."
The district will have a drive-thru meal pickup from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ida Burns Elementary, located at 1201 Donaghey Ave.
Families can drive through the bus loop on the south side of the building to pick up breakfasts and lunches for the week and the district is asking patrons to remain in their cars as staff distributes the boxes to each car.
"The meal boxes will be very similar to the 'breakfast boxes' we have sent home for our students the last few years," Kendrick said. "They will contain many of the same items that students are used to eating in Conway schools’[s] cafeterias for breakfast and lunch, shelf-stable milk, and fresh produce. Using the same items the kids eat each day has proven popular with our students.
"We honestly have no idea how many people to expect, since this is such an unusual time with such unique circumstances but we hope families who need these resources will be able to come."
The Greenbrier School District also has plans in place. On Monday, the district was able to give out 350 meals.
"Staff will be at the same locations tomorrow to serve chicken and waffles, tots, pickles, carrots and fruit," district officials said, adding they will provide a free meal for any child 18 years or younger during the AMI days.
School lunches can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. at the following locations:
- Springhill Baptist Church.
- Holland Baptist Chruch.
- Bono Baptist Church.
- Wooster First Baptist.
- First Baptist at Damascus.
- McGintytown Church of God.
Lunches will also be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the middle school and junior high cafeteria.
Vilonia School District is working with a local church to make sure students are provided for as well.
"Now that school is officially going to be closed this week, if you know of any children at home in the Vilonia School District that will need food please contact us at Vilonia First Assembly of God, and we will see to it they have what they need this week," the Facebook post reads.
The church handed out its first set of breakfasts and lunches on Monday. Be sure to contact them at @FIRSTVILONIA on Facebook or call 501-516-1320. Officials said to leave a message if no one answers.
Guy-Perkins School District has joined with OPAA Food Service to provide free breakfasts and lunches to any child or student up to 18 years old the weeks of March 17-20 and March 23-27.
Breakfast/lunch combos will be available to pick up from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the elementary school entrance.
Food combos will also be delivered along each of the four bus routes four hours after normal morning bus pick-up times.
To order meals during the two-week period, call 501-510-0535 or email cynthia.melton@gptbirds.org by 8 a.m. each morning and leave a name, phone number, number of breakfasts/lunches and whether they need to be picked up or delivered via bus.
"Guy-Perkins School District and OPAA Food Service are dedicated to ensuring that all children/students in our community have nutritious meals during this time," officials said.
The district's backpack program, which is providing snacks during this time, is underway. To continue the service, email penny.howard@gptbirds.org, send her a Facebook message or call 501-510-0535.
Outside of the varying school districts, several local nonprofits and businesses are also pulling together.
Crystal Certain, who runs the Certain Little Free Class Pantry at Conway High School, provides snacks and take-home meals to students during the school year. With the school shut down, she said she has transferred all items from the pantry, the donation bins and the Amazon Wishlist under its "Shop Now" button on the page, to the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA Inc.),
CAPCA workers have been shopping, stocking, sorting and packing items to get ready for its student pantry open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 707 Robins St. Suite 118. Volunteers and supplies are still needed. Contact Melissa Allen at 501-269-9351 or melissa.allen@capcainc.com for more information.
"CAPCA will operate its student market, as long as they have donations and volunteers, until our school doors are able to open again," Certain said. "So the push coming from our page will be to support their efforts while we all try to take care of our kids.
Soul Food Café Mission is also gearing up for community needs.
"We have whittled down to a skeleton crew but we are planning on drive-through only," Soul Food's Rick Harvey said. "Everyone will need to stay in their vehicle there will be no entrance into the mission to use our restrooms or for anything else. We will serve a hot meal as long as it lasts in to-go containers that we will give to the people in their vehicles as they drive through. We will continue to do this for as long as we can keep our doors open. Each Tuesday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. only."
In addition, JJ's Grill in Conway is also offering kids K-12 on free or reduced meals at school to come eat free without the purchase of an adult entree during the closures.
"We are overjoyed to see the outpouring of support from local businesses offering to help ease the burden of the impending and current school closings associated with COVID-19," JJ's Facebook reads. "These closings and potential closings will leave a large number of kids that are currently receiving free or reduced meals without access to those meals, and as has always been our policy, kids eat free at JJ's."
