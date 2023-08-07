By the end of next week, most schools across Faulkner County will be back in session. As schools and students prepare for the start of the fall semester, open houses are set to take place across the county in the weeks ahead.
Conway Christian School
Conway Christian School will host its open house on Tuesday morning, just one day before classes begin on Wednesday. Tuesday’s open house will last from 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. for students with A-L last names and 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for students with M-Z last names. The private christian school’s first day of classes will only last half-a-day.
Conway Public Schools
Conway Junior High School will host its open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 15. All other district campuses, however, will host their open houses on Aug. 17.
Sallie Cone Preschool’s open house will last from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., while Julia Lee Moore Elementary will have its open house from 3:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Woodrow Cummins Elementary’s open house is set to run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Six schools, including Ellen Smith, Ida Burns, Florence Mattison, Marguerite Vann, Jim Stone and Theodore Jones Elementary, will host their open houses from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Carolyn Lewis will hold its open house from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Finally, five schools, including Carl Stuart, Bob Courtway, Ruth Doyle, Simon and Conway High School, will host their open houses from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The district’s first day of school is set for Aug. 21.
Greenbrier Public Schools
Greenbrier will host its orientation for sixth through 12th grade students on Tuesday night, beginning at 5 p.m. with seventh graders, 5:30 p.m. for sixth graders and continuing to add additional grades every 30 minutes. 12th graders will go through orientation at 8 p.m.
Elementary students will have their orientation on Thursday, beginning at 4:30 p.m. for ABC and pre-kindergarten students. At 5 p.m., kindergarteners will have their orientation. Additional grades will be added every 30 minutes. Fifth graders will go through orientation at 7:30 p.m.
Classes begin at Greenbrier on Aug. 16.
Guy-Perkins School District
Guy-Perkins will host its open house for all students on Thursday, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with a free hot dog meal. A welcome will take place beginning at 6 p.m. and students can visit their classrooms from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The district’s first day of classes are set for Aug. 15.
Mayflower Public Schools
Mayflower will host its open house for students on Thursday. Elementary school students can visit their campus from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., while middle schoolers and high schoolers can visit from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Classes begin at Mayflower on Aug. 15.
Mount Vernon-Enola School District
Mount Vernon-Enola will host its open house for elementary school students on Aug. 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The first day of classes at Mount Vernon-Enola are set for Aug. 16.
Quitman Schools
New Quitman families and kindergarten and seventh grade students will have their open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 14. All other students will meet for open house on Aug. 15, also from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Classes begin Aug. 16.
St. Joseph School
St. Joseph School will host its new parent orientation from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. A kindergarten sneak peek will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, while middle schoolers will have their open house later that night from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The private catholic school’s preschool and elementary open house will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Seventh through 12th grade orientation will take place on Friday morning before the start of classes on Aug. 14.
Vilonia School District
Vilonia School District will host its open house for elementary and primary school students beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday night. Students with A-H last names can visit at 5:30 p.m., I-P last names at 6 p.m. and Q-Z last names at 6:30 p.m.
Intermediate school students will have their open house from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, as will high schoolers from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Middle schoolers will have their open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.