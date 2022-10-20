Four Cub Scouts in St. Joseph Pack 78 recently received a special religious medal authorized by the National Catholic Committee on Scouting.
Elizabeth Lehmkuhl, Emma Morgan, Leighton Sichmiller and Cooper Schroeder each earned the Light of Christ Medal in recognition of advancement in spiritual growth and religious knowledge.
Now in second grade, the scouts achieved this recognition through their first grade studies.
“The purpose of the Light of Christ program is to help scouts develop an enhanced personal relationship with Jesus and to see Him as a real person and friend,” Den Leader Jeanne Lehmkuhl said. “The medal is a stepping stone to three other religious medals Catholic scouts can earn.”
To help scouts understand the importance of Christ early in life, the Light of Christ Medal highlights the Sacraments of Baptism, Reconciliation and the Eucharist.
“Reconciliation is our way of celebrating our ongoing conversion from sin to holiness,” Lehmkuhl said. “The Eucharist is the heart of our Catholic life.” These children are preparing to receive those two Sacraments during this school year.
