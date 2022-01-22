“Scream (2022)” is the fifth installment in the iconic Scream franchise directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (directors of “Ready or Not”) and written by James Vanderbilt (writer of “Zodiac” and “The Amazing Spider-Man”) and Guy Busick (writer of “Ready or Not”). Taking place 25 years after a streak of brutal murders the shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.
Wes Craven is arguably the most iconic horror director of all time (and my personal favorite) and this franchise was essentially his baby. He directed all the first four and it’s because of him that this horror series is what it is today. Unfortunately, Wes Craven passed away back in 2015 so obviously he couldn’t be here to direct this fifth installment. Instead the directing duo behind the surprisingly incredible slasher film from 2019, “Ready or Not,” is taking the reins of this film. When a new director takes hold of such an iconic franchise like this, it could be worrying with the potential of failing expectations as they may not get what makes this franchise what it is.
Luckily that’s in no way the problem with this movie as Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett fully understood the assignment. Matt and Tyler have stated that they actually wanted to become horror directors because of Wes Craven and that type of fan status and inspiration comes off loud and clear with this movie. They completely understand what makes a Scream movie a Scream movie while never trying to out do Craven, instead they follow in his footsteps perfectly and fully honor his legacy.
This movie does actually do a really great job of honoring Wes Craven’s legacy. This installment, while it may be slightly darker thematically overall compared to Craven’s films, fully feels like it belongs as a part of this franchise and exists in the same world which is actually a very difficult thing to pull off. From the way Ghostface feels to the lighting in any given scene, this is undoubtedly a Scream movie and feels like it could’ve actually been made by Craven himself. There are a lot of ways this movie honors Wes Craven and it finds an extremely clever way of doing that within the actually plot that I really appreciated.
This franchise could easily feel played out at this point, but every film seems to keep finding ways to keep it fresh and relevant where you leave it wanting more and that’s very hard to do, especially in a horror franchise. As a lot of horror franchises go on, their subsequent sequels can start to feel like cheap cash grabs but now we’re five movies in and while their quality may not all be on the same level (I’m looking at you Scream 3), not a single one of them ever feel that way. They all justify their existance and I would not mind Hollywood producing another Scream movie every decade or so to reevaluate the current state of horror.
And that’s what Scream movies are. They’re meta commentaries that evaluate the current state of horror movies and pop culture and Scream 5 is no different. This time we’re looking at “legacy sequels” or, as the film calls them, “requels,” soft reboots and sequels that exist in the same universe but focuses on new characters while still having the old ones come in to guide the new generations through the story. While outright referencing films like the new Halloween trilogy or “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” this movie is fully aware of what it is and what fans want and ends up both giving it to them and not giving it to them at the same time. It walks that line so well that leads to a very satisfying final product.
It also does a great job addressing the modern day phenomenal of toxic fan bases. Whether or not it’s from the Star Wars fan base or the DC fan base, there is a movement where small but loud groups of online fan bases feel they are entitled to get what they want from their films, never wanting to be challenged in anyway or have their expectations “subverted”. These fans can become extremely toxic towards the creators and this movie explores this head-on and I think it was a perfect element to add in a Scream movie made in 2020s.
Like legacy sequels are, the main characters that we know and love aren’t in it as much as most would hope. Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) don’t show up until the final act, but when they are on screen, they prove to everyone that they still got it and continue to be their memorable, iconic selves. Dewey (David Arquette) is in it much more than the two women and he’s definitely a standout of the three “legacy characters,” giving what is probably his best performance in the entire franchise thus far.
But don’t worry about the film not having much of the iconic Scream trio in the beginning because the new bunch of characters definitely hold their own. Melissa Barrera’s (“In The Heights”) Sam Carpenter is essentially the focus of this film and her and her character’s sister, Tera (played by Jenna Ortega, Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle), are the heart and soul of the story. Barrera definitely carries this movie, but Ortega is undoubtably the standout out of everyone in this cast and proves once again to me that she is one of the best actresses her age.
The other members of the new cast aren’t quite as memorable as Sam and Tera, but there are definitely some highlights and gems in the bunch. Jasmin Savoy Brown (For The People and Yellowjackets) is a true star as the new horror movie expert of the bunch (because every Scream movie needs one of those). She is apart of a very memorable sequence on a couch that shouldn’t work on paper, but her performance helps make it one of the best of the entire movie. Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why) is also surprisingly good in this as the son of, now, Sheriff Judy Hicks from the fourth film.
I will say that while the first and third act are very good, especially the third act, the second act does have some problems especially issues with its pacing. It does feel like the movie slows down a bit and there is some fat here that could be trimmed. However, the second act does feature what is probably the best kill scene of the entire movie and one of the best of the entire franchise. Obviously no spoilers, but the way Matt and Tyler build the tension in this scene for as long as they do really made me hold my breath longer than I should. There kills here are surprising, gory and a gut-punch.
There are actually a lot of great kill scenes in this movie. The ending battle is extremely entertaining with some really awesome kills. This movie is very bloody, probably one of the most gruesome of the entire franchise, and it’s all the better for it. The intensity this movie has is also very well done, leaving me at the edge of my seat for so much of the runtime. The opening sequence is also so good that I would honestly go as far as to so it’s almost on the level of the opening sequence of the first movie.
Is this new movie as good as the original, no of course now and this movie is fully aware that it won’t be (although my personal favorite is Scream 4), but it’s still easily in the top three of the franchise in my opinion and is widely entertaining from beginning to end. I would almost go as far as to say that Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett could have just made themselves a case for having the potential to become the Wes Craven for a new generation if they keep this up. It’s a downright must see for even the most casual of fans of the franchise and I can’t wait for them to make another one five to ten years from now. The fifth “Scream” movie is currently in theaters for those that feel safe enough to go out and see it.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.