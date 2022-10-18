Molly Scriber has joined leading financial security company Garcia Wealth Management-Northwestern Mutual as a new Financial Representative effective in October of 2022.
Scriber will join a team of specialists offering various products in her new role. She will provide expert guidance and innovative solutions for diverse financial needs and goals in offering services.
“Molly has demonstrated her passion for helping people in the realm of financial planning through her education at SAU and internship at a prior financial institution. She exemplifies honesty and integrity and is eager to help new and existing clients any chance she gets. We believe Molly will do great things within our firm and industry – we are lucky and excited to have her on board,” Gilberto Garcia, co-founder and president, said.
Scriber started her career at Garcia Wealth Management as a Financial Representative after graduating from Southern Arkansas University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Entrepreneurial Finance. Scriber was part of the Business Student Advisory Council and held many leadership positions.
Scriber is a native of Monticello, Arkansas, where she loves to spend time with family and her golden retriever, Indy. She is actively involved in her home church where she spends her time volunteering with teenage girls. Her faith is the most important thing in her life.
