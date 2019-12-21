Searcy County man appeals indecent exposure conviction

A Searcy County man who was found guilty of exposing himself at two separate retail stores on the same day has appealed his conviction.
Jeffrey Len Tanner, 56, of Marshall was found guilty Dec. 5 of two counts of indecent exposure. A district judge had ordered him to serve 180 days behind bars in the county jail and also ruled that Tanner could not “congregate any place where children are” and said he was banned “from any retail establishment in Conway.”
Online records show that Tanner was also ordered to serve one year of supervised probation.
Tanner filed an appeal to circuit court Wednesday and posted a $2,500 cash appeal bond shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.
The charges against Tanner stem from a Feb. 4 incident at Hobby Lobby.
According to an incident report, a Pine Bluff man and two women witnessed Tanner exposing himself as he left the store.
The Pine Bluff man who alerted employees about the incident told police “there were two other women that saw (Tanner) in the (lewd) act, but they did their best to get away from the area.”
The Conway Police Department posted to Facebook about the incident in hopes of identifying Tanner, because at the time they only had a description of what he looked like.
After seeing the post, an off-duty North Little Rock police officer came forward, saying he and his wife saw the suspect exposing himself that same day at the Walmart on Skyline Drive.
The off-duty officer told Conway police that his wife first noticed Tanner walking through the parking lot with his genitalia exposed. As she alerted him of what she saw, the NLR officer said he looked over “and saw the male pull his penis out of his pants even more,” according to an incident report.
The NLR officer attempted to confront Tanner. However, the Marshall man got into a vehicle and left the area, according to an incident report.
The officer was able to get the license plate number off Tanner’s vehicle as he fled, which helped CPD identify the then-55-year-old suspect.
When questioned by detective Taylor Sullivan, Tanner reportedly denied exposing himself on purpose. According to a report, he initially denied being in Conway or stopping by Hobby Lobby on the day in question.
“Jeffrey kept saying it wasn’t intentional,” Sullivan’s report reads in part. “He said he doesn’t wear underwear and if his zipper was down, then his penis could have fallen out. I told him he (could be seen on video looking) at his penis as he was walking out the door and did not correct the problem.”
Tanner was found guilty in district court Dec. 5 and is now scheduled to appear Feb. 24 for a pretrial hearing following his recent appeal request.
Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.