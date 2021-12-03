Arkansas State Sen. Joyce Elliott is launching a new nonprofit organization — Get Loud Arkansas!
The mission of Get Loud Arkansas (GLA) is to register new voters, engage low-propensity voters and mobilize all eligible voters to use the power of their vote to shape the future of Arkansas.
“Our voices are being silenced by a coordinated effort to restrict the fundamental right to vote,” Elliott said. “The future of our state will be shaped by our commitment to maintaining and strengthening our democracy. It’s time to work together, get loud, and do the work for a better Arkansas.”
A federal report, released by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, recently identified Arkansas as the worst state in the country for voter registration and turnout. Additionally, Arkansas is one of only a handful of states that does not allow online voter registration.
Online voter registration is similar to traditional methods of registering to vote, but the information that is necessary to process the registration application is submitted electronically, without the need for a paper form. A proposal to implement online registration was defeated during the legislative session earlier this year.
Sen. Elliott served three terms in the Arkansas House of Representatives before being elected to the Senate in 2008. For 30 years, Elliott taught high school English and speech communication, preparing students for their future. Currently, she serves as vice chair of the Senate Education Committee and as a member of the Senate Insurance and Commerce Committee, Joint Retirement and Social Security Committee, Joint Budget Committee, Arkansas Legislative Council and Legislative Joint Auditing Committee.
Due to term limits on state legislators, she will not be eligible to seek re-election in 2022.
To learn more about Get Loud Arkansas, visit getloudarkansas.org.
