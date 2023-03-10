Together with State Sen. Bryan King, the League of Women Voters of Arkansas has filed a lawsuit challenging Act 236 recently passed by the Arkansas General Assembly that impairs the rights of Arkansans to the initiative and referendum process.

The Arkansas General Assembly voted to pass legislation that is clearly intended to dismantle direct democracy in Arkansas, the suit claims. The law, which was passed with an emergency clause, will change the initiative process by increasing over 300 percent the number of counties in which signatures must be collected. This legislation is clearly intended to dismantle direct democracy in Arkansas, the suit claims.

