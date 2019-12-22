Senate Hunger Caucus concludes inaugural food drive

Members of the Senate community came together to help those in need this holiday season by donating canned and packaged food to the Senate Hunger Caucus’ first-ever food drive.
Caucus co-chairs Senators John Boozman (R-AR), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Bob Casey (D-PA), Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Jerry Moran (R-KS) spearheaded the initiative by securing Senate approval of a resolution to permit the collection of food for charitable purposes in the Senate office buildings.
Collection boxes were distributed throughout the Russell, Dirksen and Hart Senate office buildings for drop-off of food donations in a drive that ran from Nov. 18 through Dec. 9.
Donations collected during the drive were presented to the Capital Area Food Bank, the largest hunger relief organization in the Washington, D.C., metro area.
