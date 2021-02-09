Arkansas PBS will provide live coverage of the Senate impeachment trial in “The Second Trump Impeachment Trial, A PBS NewsHour Special” beginning Tuesday, Feb. 9, at noon and continuing Wednesday, Feb. 10, through Friday, Feb. 12, at 11 a.m. each day. Coverage will also be livestreamed at myarpbs.org/watch, in the Engage Arkansas PBS app and at pbs.org/newshour. Coverage may continue past 5 p.m., and some prime-time programming may be interrupted.
A constitutional debate will be held Tuesday at noon and is expected to last approximately four hours. “PBS NewsHour” will provide anchored coverage until 4 p.m. and then switch to unanchored coverage if the debate continues. Complete impeachment hearing coverage will be available at pbs.org and in the PBS Video App.
All subsequent days are anticipated to begin at 11 a.m. While no trial is expected for Saturday, Feb. 13, it is likely that it will resume on Sunday, Feb. 14.
Live coverage in its entirety, including any unanchored portions, will air on Arkansas PBS WORLD and livestream at myarpbs.org/watch.
