This week, the Senate passed a measure led by U.S. Senators John Boozman (R-AR) and Tim Scott (R-SC) celebrating National Charter Schools Week and commending charter schools on their contribution to education.
“Parents deserve the ability to make the best choice that fits their child’s educational needs,” Boozman said. “Giving them that opportunity has helped countless families, empowering them to pursue pathways to excellence in learning while promoting innovation and accountability. I’m proud to support charter schools in Arkansas and nationwide this week and all year long.”
Scott said: “Giving children an opportunity to reach their God-given potential is a priority for all parents, regardless of race, income, or zip code. That’s why millions of families – including thousands in South Carolina – choose charter schools for the high-quality education they provide. We must do everything within our power to protect and expand families’ options by continuing to support our nation’s charter schools.”
National Charter Schools Week continues through Saturday.
Joining Boozman and Scott on the resolution are Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Mike Braun (R-IN), Richard Burr (R-NC), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Tom Carper (D-DE), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), James Lankford (R-OK), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Todd Young (R-IN), Chris Coons (D-DE), John Cornyn (R-TX), Ted Cruz (R-TX), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Rick Scott (R-FL), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.