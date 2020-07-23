Sen. Jason Rapert has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with pneumonia and testing positive for the coronavirus.
The Republican senator from Conway released a statement Thursday morning, letting others know he tested positive for COVID-19 and also said that he was “responding well to treatment.”
“This is a difficult time for my family, but we know that God is with us always,” Rapert said. “We’re sincerely grateful for the many prayers of love and support that have been expressed on our behalf.”
The Arkansas senator said he has full faith in his medical caregivers and that he wants to remind residents to be cautious of the virus and wear a mask when they cannot practice social distancing.
“We have all been doing our best to wear a mask, social distance and be careful like everyone else. This virus is serous and can attack anyone regardless of age or general health,” he said after contracting the novel coronavirus. “I look forward to a full recovery because my caregivers and medical staff have been taking very good care of me.”
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 7,009 active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, and 480 of those who had tested positive were hospitalized.
