Senior Juliana Ferrer is representing St. Joseph High School in the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizens Award and Scholarship contest held annually since 1934. It was created to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship, dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in an applicant’s home, school and community. The DAR is a lineage-based membership service organization for women who are directly descended from soldiers or others of the Revolutionary period who aided the cause of American independence. High School Counselor Kristen Piraino sent out a form earlier in the school year listing the names of its nearly 50 seniors along with the qualifications for this scholarship. Ferrer received the most positive responses, which resulted in her being chosen. She subsequently completed the application process for the local Cadron Chapter of the DAR and will now compete on the state level. The Cadron Chapter was organized in 1979 and is named for a post office established in 1820 at the Cadron Settlement along the Arkansas River.
