The Arkansas Health Care Association (AHCA) will host the Direct 1 Senior Queen Pageant on Sept. 1 at the Conway Expo Center.
The Senior Queen Pageant is a beauty pageant held by the AHCA annually where women 60 years of age or older from nursing homes and other health care facilities from across the state compete for the title of State Queen.
The event will start at 10 a.m. at the Conway Expo Center and residents from the area who have previously won their individual facility competitions will compete on Friday for the direct title.
Each district covers about 10 counties, and the winners of each of the seven different district competitions will go on to compete in the the State Queen Pageant on Oct. 17 in Little Rock held in conjunction with the 2023 Fall Conference.
Guest judges for the invent include Arkansas State Representative Mary Bentley, North Little Rock Police Officer Tommy Norman, Choreographer for the Miss Arkansas USA and Miss Arkansas International Pageant Lines Tommy Lyons and former Miss Conway Caitlin Cook.
Community and business leaders, resident families and community members are invited to the event in order to support the participants in the competition.
The AHCA’s Queen Pageant first started in the 1980s as a celebration of National Nursing Home Week and this will be the first pageant the AHCA has held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.