The Arkansas Health Care Association (AHCA) will host the Direct 1 Senior Queen Pageant on Sept. 1 at the Conway Expo Center.

The Senior Queen Pageant is a beauty pageant held by the AHCA annually where women 60 years of age or older from nursing homes and other health care facilities from across the state compete for the title of State Queen.

