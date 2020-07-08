Senior softball signup will be conducted in the parking lot at the Don Owen Sports Complex in Conway from 6-8 p.m. July 13, 14 and 15.
Players must be at least 49 years old. It costs $40 per player for the 12-game season. A T-shirt is included in the price. For more information, contact Charles Lemley at 479-970-5248.
