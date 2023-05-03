St. Joseph School’s senior class of 20 students, which graduates Sunday, had a rehearsal on Tuesday.
Following the rehearsal, seniors donning caps and gowns, made their traditional walk-through of the elementary, middle and high school campuses. The class of 2023 received a rousing reception at each stop from faculty and students alike.
