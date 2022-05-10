St. Joseph High School’s class of 2022 will graduate later this month.
On Monday, the seniors donned their caps and gowns during a practice ceremony in preparation of the May 15 commencement.
Afterward, they took traditional nostalgic walks through the elementary, middle and high school campuses, where cheering students and teachers applauded the seniors’ success.
The St. Joseph High School graduation ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. May 15 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1115 College Ave. in Conway.
For more information, visit stjosephconway.org.
