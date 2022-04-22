For the past several years, it has been a tradition at St. Joseph High School for seniors to ride bicycles to school one day near the end of the school year.
The Class of 2022 ends its classroom routine on April 29 but took to the streets on the April 18 when the weather was cooperative.
They gathered in Laurel Park and headed for the high school.
Once they arrived, the seniors buzzed through the hallways and repeated their ritual through the nearby middle school.
