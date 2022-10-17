Seven local law enforcement officers graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy (ALETA) in Camden on Friday.
Maggie Ragland, Brant Haight, Juan Rivas, Douglas Volkman and Austin Reeder with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office as well as Kaylob Boykin and Skyler Cox with the University of Central Arkansas Police Department were among the graduates.
The Arkansas General Assembly established ALETA in 1963. ALETA’s objective of ALETA continues to be “for the training and instruction of state, county, municipal, and other law enforcement officers,” the Arkansas Department of Public Safety said.
Basic and specialized law enforcement training courses are taught at ALETA year round.
In addition to graduating from ALETA, three of the local officers were awarded during the ceremony.
FCSO’s Deputy Brant Haight won first place for firearms; FCSO’s Deputy Juan Rivas won third place for physical fitness; and UCAPD’s Officer Skyler Cox won the Bernie Mosley Sheepdog Award.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@
thecabin.net.
