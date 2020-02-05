Seventh graders at St. Joseph Schools have been studying biomes through the use of food and activities.
Biomes are habitats, such as forests or tundras, which are occupied by a wealth of flora and fauna.
Teacher Jackie Elsinger has incorporated food into the students's learning of biomes.
Students Alex Tucker and Ella Crowder baked a cake to model a boreal forest and grasslands, adding icing and plastic native animals native to the top.
Student Izzie Garrett created a boreal forest with cupcakes. Another seventh-grader, Jadyn Travis, made a brownie desert dessert.
Student Ella Rose used white frosting to signify snow in her tundra cake. She also incorporated Milk Duds as rocks and miniature plastic polar bears and caribou to complete the tundra-like atmosphere.
Not all students used food to create their biomes. Laiken Keathley created a tropical rain forest using ferns, vines and lush plants.
Allie Evans also created a rain forest in which she depicted the different layers — the emergent layer, the canopy, the understory and the forest floor.
After the presentations, the class enjoyed eating the edible displays.
