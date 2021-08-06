Two Conway women are working to empower area children through a sewing program that launches later this month.
Drew DeFir and Rachel Lovelace co-founded the program, Young Designers Academy. The first workshop is geared toward children 8 to 12 years old and will be held from 3:45-5:15 p.m. at The Studio Downtown, 911 Chestnut St., in Conway.
“YDA is a collective of seamstresses and designers who aim to empower kids and adults in creativity and self-expression through sewing and design workshops,” DeFir said.
The first program will start with the basics as participants learn to make pillows.
Space is limited to 10 participants, and registration for the six-week program ends Friday, Aug. 13.
The group is also partnering with the Faulkner County Juvenile Court to provide support to local youth.
DeFir said this type of involvement within the community is important to her.
“I work with several local nonprofits who serve kids in the foster care and adoption system as well as kids who have been neglected and abused,” she told the Log Cabin Democrat. “My heart is to see these kids have access to creative outlets to express themselves creatively and introduce them to creative opportunities.”
It would take the community’s help through sponsorships to help make this happen for children in foster care and with other needs, DeFir said.
“We would love for the community to be involved,” she said. “We would like to offer kids in foster care, up for adoption and kids who simply cannot afford to attend the workshops a sponsorship.”
Along with sponsorships, the program is seeking donations for supplies – sewing machines, fabric, needles, thread and fabric scissors.
DeFir also serves as the program’s marketing director and Lovelace is the head seamstress. Lovelace is also the founder of Raylovethreads, a black-owned small business that creates handmade, custom bags. She said she hopes “to show love using whatever gifts God has given you and most importantly to meet every obstacle with style and grace” through her business. DeFir is the founder and designer of Back To Zion, where she and her team hand-make dresses for women “to make memories in and pass down to your children.”
Young Designers Academy classes will be held from 3:45-5:15 p.m. Thursdays beginning Aug. 26 and continuing over a six-week period. Registration is $150 per child.
To register, reach out to DeFir and Lovelace at youngdesignersacademy@gmail.com.
