Days after the Conway City Council approved issuing industrial development bonds not to exceed $4 million for SFI Arkansas, the company announced plans to expand its facility and hire up to 75 new employees over the next 18 months.
“Our reinvestment into our Conway facility is very intentional,” Jim McGill, SFI Arkansas vice president and business unit manager, said. “Our employees work hard every day to assure we stay globally competitive. They deserve to have the best tools and technology to maintain that competitiveness.”
SFI is a fully-integrated fabricator encompassing two plants located in Conway and Memphis, Tennessee. SFI Arkansas has been located in Conway for more than 40 years and currently has about 70 employees.
“The best economic news a community can get is that one of its longtime employers is expanding,” Mayor Bart Castleberry said. “SFI has an excellent reputation in the manufacturing community. Their employees and management deserve a lot of credit for working in a way that is creating opportunities for even more Arkansans.”
McGill says that the expansion is the result of continued manufacturing growth in the south as well as the increased presence of steel manufacturing in Arkansas.
“We are happy to support the expansion of the SFI plant in Conway and the additional jobs it will create,” Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said. “This is a testament to how a skilled advanced manufacturing workforce influences decision-makers when it comes to locating, moving or expanding. SFI employees and their families, their clients and Arkansas as a whole will benefit from this smart business decision for years to come.”
McGill said that the new investments and positions would represent a move toward increased mechanical aptitude and problem-solving skills.
The average wages for new positions could approach $25 per hour. Hiring will begin in early 2020.
“It’s cliché to say our employees are the key to our success, but it’s true,” McGill said. “The folks who work at SFI and other small businesses in Conway, Faulkner County, and beyond are the backbone of our state.”
The company develops, supplies and services medium to heavy gauge components and value-added services for a select group of original equipment manufacturers in the agricultural, construction, industrial, transportation and defense industries.
For more information about SFI Arkansas, visit www.sfifab.com.
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net
