“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is written and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (writer and director of “Short Term 12” and “Just Mercy”) with writing help by Andrew Lanham (writer of “Just Mercy”) and Dave Callaham (writer of “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Zombieland: Double Tap”) and is the 25th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film stars Simu Liu (Kim’s Convenience) as the titular Shang-Chi who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization lead by his father, Wenwu (played by Hong Kong acting legend Tony Leung).
Destin Daniel Cretton is the director of one of my all time favorite movies, “Short Term 12,” and is a director I have been keeping an eye on for awhile, so when it was announced back in March of 2019 that he was hired on to direct a new Marvel film, I was pretty excited. However, I was also very cautious because Cretton has only ever made dramatic films, never once touching anything near as action-packed or huge as an MCU movie. Does he have what it takes to direct a movie on such a large scale as Shang-Chi?
Thankfully, I am more than thrilled to report that he most definitely does as “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is one of Marvel’s best. This movie has everything you’d want from an MCU movie and more. It has the perfect balance of comedy, action, and heart that takes you on a rollercoaster of emotions. There is even one thing that “Shang-Chi” has that Marvel has infamously had a problem with through the majority of their other 24 installments: a good villain.
The MCU has historically had a villain problem making the majority of them bland, one-demential, and, worse of all, forgettable. In my opinion, Marvel’s only good villains are Mysterio, Killmonger, and, of course, Thanos (not including Loki because he’s technically an anti-hero). Now I can gladly add Tony Leung’s Wenwu to that list. The writing team, along with Leung’s incredible performance, add so much depth to the character of Wenwu even from the get-go. The film opens up telling us the background of Wenwu before Shang-Chi is even mentioned so from the jump we already know way more about him than some of Marvel’s other villains. I think the decision to open up on our villain was such a great idea.
Another thing that sets Wenwu apart from the other villains is that he’s the father of our hero which adds so many complications to Shang’s journey. Yes family members have been the villains before like Hela in “Thor Ragnorak” and Killmonger in “Black Panther,” but there is so much history between Shang and his father where Thor and T’Challa only just met their respect villains. This emotional family element is what, I think, made Cretton such the perfect fit to take hold of this film. He sets up the emotional baggage so well which leads to an incredible final fight between the two.
And that’s another thing that sets Shang-Chi apart from the other movies: the fight scenes are some of the best Marvel has ever done. Marvel, and most other modern action movies to be fair, has had some choppy fight sequences in their time, cutting up the action too much in the editing room where you really can’t see much of what’s going on. Here, however, Cretton holds a scene in a single shot just long enough so the audience can fully see what’s happening and who’s hitting who. There is one scene towards the end of the second act where Cretton films the entire fight in just one single shot, showing the ending of the fight scene from a refection in a glass mirror. That is one of the best directing of a fight scene I’ve seen in awhile.
Cretton clearly got a lot of inspiration from other action movies before making this. In particular, it’s clear that he used a lot of references to Asian cinema. An opening fight between Shang-Chi’s father and mother is clearly inspirited by films like “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and a fight scene taking place on a bus is 100 percent taken from Jackie Chan movies (more specifically “Police Story”). He also took inspiration from western films as well with one fight scene being inspired by a fight sequence in James Bond’s “Skyfall” (which, ironically enough, the scene was also set in China). It’s these details that I think really add a lot to “Shang-Chi” and seeing kong-fu in a superhero film is such a breath of fresh air.
This is also a really fantastic cast. As I already mentioned, Tony Leung is incredible and proves to the western world why he is such an icon back in the East (not that he even needed to anyway). He is such a powerful presence on screen and adds so much to the already really well written villain. Simu Liu is also an amazing find for Marvel and, I think, will most definitely become a fan favorite. He has the perfect mix of charisma, awkward and dorky tendencies, and physical prowess that is perfect for a modern-day superhero lead for fans to adore.
The movie also does a fantastic job balancing out the two male leads with an all-around stacked female cast. Awkwafina (“Crazy Rich Asians”) is as amazing as ever bringing so much humor to the movie. She has incredible chemistry with Simu Liu and I really hope we get to see more of her in the MCU going forward. Michelle Yeoh (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and “Crazy Rich Asians”) isn’t introduced until the final act but is amazing during the small time we get with her (although I could be a little bias here as she is one of my favorite actresses of all time). Meng’er Zhang, who plays Shang’s sister, is also fantastic in what is, and I’m just now finding out about this as I’m writing this review, her first ever acting role. That’s unbelievable to me because she is a force to be reckoned with in this movie and I can’t wait to see more studios hire her in the future.
As for negatives, there is one thing that REALLY bugged me that I can’t get into because of MAJOR spoilers, but it’s a troupe that Marvel tends to do a lot that I seriously wish they didn’t do. Also, the entire movie is really colorful, something not usual for an MCU film, but the final battle is very grey and muddy like a lot of MCU films tend to be. I kind of wish they would’ve made that final act as bright and full of color as the rest of the movie to really set it apart from other films in the unvierse.
Other than that, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is undoubtedly one of Marvel’s best in my opinion that brings so much needed diversity into the MCU. These titular ten rings are going to have such an impact on the universe ahead so definitely don’t miss this. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is currently playing in theaters so go see this on the biggest screen you can!
