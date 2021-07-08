The Shelter Insurance Foundation awarded a $2000 scholarship to Lillian Kate Hill and Lauren Elizabeth Mayden, graduates of St. Joseph High School. Shelter agents Fred and John Tate sponsor and partially fund these scholarships.
Beginning the fall after the recipient’s high school graduation, Lauren and Lillian can direct their scholarship funds toward tuition, fees, or campus housing for any course of study and leading to an academic degree at any accredited college or university.
A committee of local high school officials selected the local recipients. The committee considered each applicant’s scholastic achievements, educational goals, citizenship, moral character, and participation and leadership in school and community activities. The scholarship is given without regard to race, disability, religion, national origin, or gender of applicants.
The scholarship is paid directly to the school the recipients select. Lauren and Lillian received a certificate from Fred and John on behalf of the Shelter Foundation.
About the Shelter Insurance Foundation
The Shelter Insurance Foundation is a not-for-profit corporation for charitable and educational purposes. It is sponsored by the Shelter Insurance Companies-offering auto, home, life, farm and business insurance services to customers in 14 states via network of local insurance agents and headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.
