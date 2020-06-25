LaShana Shelton, Dental Assistant at Conway Human Development Center, has completed 26 years of service at CHDC.
Shelton began her career at CHDC in 1994 in the custodial field.
She transferred into the direct care field working as a residential aide and a recreational activity leader before promoting to the dental assistant position. Shelton resides in Conway and has two children, Kayla and Kamyia.
