Sheridan women's shelter receives grant from State Farm

Keeping the Faith Women’s Shelter Director Danielle Autrey (front far left) and Executive Director of the Grant County Unified Community Resource Council Laurie Welch (front middle left) accepted the grant award from State Farm representatives Patrick Campbell (front middle right), Pam Campbell (front far right), Kendra Bradford (back far left) and Clayre Messenger (back middle left).

 Submitted photo

Keeping the Faith Women’s Shelter in Sheridan, Ark., has been awarded a $5,000 grant from State Farm, the insurance agency announced in a news release on Tuesday. Per the release, the grant will support the shelter’s mission of improving the lives of women, teens and children and help them acquire the skills required to live independently and save money necessary to move into their own homes. As part of its services, Keeping the Faith Women’s Shelter provides housing, outreach, support groups, legal and personal advocacy, educational workshops, food, clothing and other tools to help participants reach their independence.

Per the news release, State Farm is excited to be able to support the shelter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.