Sheridan women's shelter receives grant from State Farm

Keeping the Faith Women’s Shelter in Sheridan, Ark., has been awarded a $5,000 grant from State Farm, the insurance agency announced in a news release on Tuesday. Per the release, the grant will support the shelter’s mission of improving the lives of women, teens and children and help them acquire the skills required to live independently and save money necessary to move into their own homes. As part of its services, Keeping the Faith Women’s Shelter provides housing, outreach, support groups, legal and personal advocacy, educational workshops, food, clothing and other tools to help participants reach their independence.
Per the news release, State Farm is excited to be able to support the shelter.
“On behalf of State Farm, we are dedicated to the mission of this shelter,” State Farm Agent and Board Member Patrick Campbell said. “It is an honor to be able to provide a $5,000 grant to continue to serve women, teens and children in our communities. We thank the dedicated employees and volunteers that make the organization a success and asset to our community.”
In 2021, Keeping the Faith Women’s Shelter housed 57 women and 21 children, and fielded 237 crisis calls through the Crisis Hotline. They expanded the shelter from a 14- to 36-bed facility, which will enable them to assist many more women and children that are in danger, State Farm’s news release read.
“We could never attempt to tackle this venture without our amazing staff and the wonderful community partnerships, donors and volunteers,” Shelter Executive Director Laurie Welch said. “We are grateful for the donation and the impact this will make on the lives of those we serve.”
Local State Farm representatives met with the organization to announce the grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.