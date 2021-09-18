A program put in place to recover fines and fees from Arkansas Department of Corrections inmates has returned $101,766.53 to the county, the Quorum Court’s Courts and Public Safety Committee heard Tuesday night.
In a presentation by Faulkner County Sheriff’s office Fiscal Officer Angie Wooley, justices heard how the state legislature passed Act 1110 at its most recent session. The Act requires state prison inmate to use any stimulus money he or she receives to first pay outstanding “fines, fees, costs, or restitution.”
Wooley said that when she was informed of the act by Faulkner County Circuit Clerk Crystal Taylor in August, she began a program to collect any outstanding fees from inmates. Since then, eight requests have been sent to the Arkansas Department of Corrections resulting in collections from 84 inmates, recovering $101,766.53 for the county, she told the committee.
Wooley told the body that Faulkner County is second in collections in the state, behind Benton County, according to ADC records.
Wooley explained that in a number of cases, the money was owed by inmates doing extended, and in some cases life, terms who would otherwise never pay the outstanding fees. Currently an ADC CPA emails Wooley a spreadsheet when new deposits are received by inmates, which she then reviews for money owed to Faulkner County.
