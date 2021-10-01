Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals has begun the process of proposing a half-cent sales tax for the county to benefit his department and first responders, the latter with an emphasis on rural fire departments. The process, in its earliest stages, requires a number of hurdles to be cleared, including buy-in from county municipalities via approval by city councils.
The estimated $5.5 million revenue for his department generated from the tax would be used primarily for wage increases for staff as well as updating the jail system, including construction of a new Unit 1 of the current two-unit detention center, Ryals said.
County taxpayers had earlier approved a half-cent sales tax which is split evenly between county roads and law enforcement. The current tax, which would stay in place, generated roughly $11 million for roads and law enforcement in the past year, meaning $5.5 million went to law enforcement. Ryals used the revenue and distribution from this tax in framing what a proposed second half-cent sales tax would provide.
Ryals met the first of the week at an intergovernmental meeting, where the proposal was first made to mayors of the various cities in the county. This was the first public presentation of the proposal. A second presentation was made to the county fire chief’s association Tuesday night. This was all in the process of developing the buy-in needed for the proposed tax program to work.
While still in the early stages, feedback on the proposal has been “generally positive,” Ryals said.
The municipalities would need to agree to a change in tax distribution for the proposal to work.
Under the county’s charter, a tax as being proposed would be distributed evenly between municipalities based upon population size. Under this structure Conway, based upon its population, would receive almost half of revenue generated by the new tax, roughly $4 million. Ryals’s plan, and what has been presented, is for all municipalities to sign an agreement to turn back funds from the tax, which would then be redistributed based upon a split between law enforcement and first responders. Then half of the fund would be used for sheriff’s office expenses, with the other half distributed to municipalities and first responders based upon population and fire district size.
Ultimately, the city council of every city in the county would need to commit to an agreement with the county for this distribution plan to work.
The advantage to this, Ryals said, is that additional funds for fire districts would allow departments to add resources. With additional resources, such as new equipment funded by the tax, ISO ratings would drop, and homeowners would save on insurance, in turn justifying the tax increase.
(ISO is an insurance rating of fire protection for a fire district from 1 to 10, with a lower number signifying a more-effective rating. Smaller, less equipped departments with volunteer staff tend to have higher ratings. Currently Conway is ISO 1, with rural areas in the county as high as ISO 6.)
A portion of that half of the tax would also be distributed to a municipality’s police department as a first responder.
The example given was Mayflower which, under the tax generated $11 million, would receive an additional $30,000 for its police department, and $88,000 for its fire district.
While a lower ISO is a motivator, the need is for sheriff’s department facilities, notably the jail.
“The reason I’m pursuing this is for the detention center and other facilities,” Ryals said.
Currently Faulkner County Detention Center Until 1 is in the upper floors of the courthouse, in Conway. Unit 1 is for high-security and juvenile detainees. The facility, which is more than 30 years old, has problems due to age, typically seen last year before the roof was fixed when trash cans lined the halls on rainy days in order to catch water.
Even still, Ryals said, water line breaks have led to repairs having to be made in his office, as well as other offices in the building. A further concern is what further flooding could do to the department’s records room, housed, like Ryals’ office, on the ground floor below Unit 1.
Unit 1 is an 118-bed facility housing 146 prisoners as of Wednesday, a fairly typical over-occupancy. This has led to jail standards, the rating and certification of detention facilities managed by the Secretary of State’s office, warning that Faulkner County needed to develop an overcrowding plan, Ryals said.
With the passage of the sale tax, a new Unit 1 could be built near the current Unit 2 site. The new Unit 1 would have 256 beds, with the added advantage of more secure four-person cells, compared to the 15-person pods of the current facility. Plus having both units located together would lower costs of having, essentially, two distinct jails in the county.
All arrests in the county, either by municipal police department or sheriff’s department, are taken to the county detention center. No municipalities in the county has a jail.
Additional considerations are upgrading Unit 2, originally built as a work-release center, Ryals said.
Department salaries are a second concern.
“We’ve got to have a competitive salary,” Ryals said.
The department is currently down seven officers, as officers leave for better-paying jobs with other departments.
“It’s a struggle,” Ryals said.
Faulkner County Quorum Court was recently presented the results of a salary survey, comparing sheriff’s department wages to the wages of other comparable counties in the state, prepared by sheriff’s department Fiscal Officer Angie Wooley. While the survey was submitted to support wage increases for county dispatchers – which was approved by the court at that time – it also showed lower-than-average wages for other department job titles, including deputies.
Wooley cautioned the court at the time that the pay disparity is something which will need to be addressed.
The Quorum Court approved a 1 percent raise for county employees for 2021.
Ryals said pay for a first-year deputy is $36,000 per year, where most counties this size pay $39,000 to $40,000, and this disparity extends throughout department pay scales.
Typical, Ryals said, was his department’s recent loss of its narcotics detective, who took a better-paying position with the 20th Judicial District Drug Task Force.
“They leave to make more money,” Ryals said.
Revenues from the tax would provide for higher wages, as well as staffing for narcotics, human trafficking and other investigator positions.
Additional meetings with cities, that could include workshops with city councils, remain to take place. Ryals stressed again that without 100 percent buy-in from municipalities, the proposed tax would be a non-starter.
“I have a long way to go,” Ryals said.
