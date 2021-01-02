The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office announced the winners of their 2020 Employee Service Awards on Wednesday, highlighting the accomplishments of six employees.
In a Facebook post, the office announced Tyroneishia Collins as their Detention Officer of the Year, Asia Brockman as their Court Security and Transport Officer of the Year and Twyla Butler as the office’s Dispatcher of the Year.
Additionally, Leanne Dixon won the Margaret Reinold Employee of the Year award and Monty Harper was named the Reserve Deputy of the Year.
The winners of the sheriff’s office year-end awards are decided based on staff voting.
