The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has received a $100,000 Public Safety Equipment Grant from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety (DPS), FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs told the Log Cabin last week. The grant will go towards improving equipment and training at the FCSO and “supplement existing funding,” Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals said.

DPS’ Equipment Grant Committee awarded the FCSO the grant through their 2022 grant program. Per the grant award letter, DPS said the award should help the FCSO fulfill its duties.

