The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has received a $100,000 Public Safety Equipment Grant from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety (DPS), FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs told the Log Cabin last week. The grant will go towards improving equipment and training at the FCSO and “supplement existing funding,” Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals said.
DPS’ Equipment Grant Committee awarded the FCSO the grant through their 2022 grant program. Per the grant award letter, DPS said the award should help the FCSO fulfill its duties.
“We believe your funded project will make an impactful difference to increasing transparency and accountability within the communities your agency serves,” the letter from DPS dated Dec. 1, 2022, read.
The $100,000 is a partial funding amount. Skaggs said the FCSO met the committee’s criteria on the ability to improve trust.
“The Arkansas Department of Public Safety established the Public Safety Equipment Grant Fund Committee in an effort to award funding to applicants who, in the Committee’s judgement, best facilitate improving trust between Arkansas Law Enforcement and the communities they serve,” Skaggs said, adding that Ryals is honored DPS chose FCSO for the award. “All of us at the FCSO are very appreciative to have been selected to receive this grant, and this money will ensure we are able to supply much needed equipment to best serve the citizens of Faulkner County.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
