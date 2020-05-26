The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office re-opened for public access on Tuesday.
Authorities announced Monday afternoon that the sheriff’s office “will be returning to business as usual with precautions in place for the public.”
A notice was posted to the facility’s entrance stating anyone who has had a fever, cough, broke out in a rash, vomited, had diarrhea or who has suffered from respiratory symptoms including trouble breathing should not enter the facility. Otherwise, the sheriff’s office, located at 801 Locust St. in downtown Conway, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
FCSO spokesman Erinn Stone said that while the sheriff’s office is re-opening its facility to the public, officials will continue screening all incoming inmates to prevent having a coronavirus outbreak in the county’s detention centers.
“We are encouraging the public, if they are sick to please stay home, continue to wash your hands and do your part to stop the spread of COVID-19. We have placed signs on the front doors of the sheriff’s office with the precautions in place,” Stone told the Log Cabin Democrat. “The re-opening has not affected jail intakes. We are proceeding with the screening as we have been the past couple of months. We are still screening in the courts as well.”
Incoming inmates and those scheduled to appear in court must fill out a questionnaire and have their temperatures taken to determine if they are a health risk before they are allowed to enter the Faulkner County Detention Center as well as the Justice Building and district court building.
Those who enter the sheriff’s office are asked to follow social distancing protocols.
“Sheriff [Tim] Ryals requests that if you are coming into the front lobby, please continue social distancing by keeping 6 feet apart,” officials said in their announcement on Monday. “We will continue to keep the public updated and post the precautions we are taking to slow the progression of COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you for your cooperation. Be safe and stay well!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.