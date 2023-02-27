Candace Conners, 72, of Sherwood was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving physical injury or death after she turned herself in to the Pulaski County District Court on Feb. 17.
Lawrence “Gage” Gates, 22, of Jacksonville was found dead the morning of Sept. 2, 2022, in a yard adjacent to State Highway 107 near West Cleland Road in Pulaski County. Gates’ mother told investigators she last saw her son at 3 p.m. on the preceding day.
