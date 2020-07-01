A shooting investigation is underway following a Tuesday night incident that left four people injured in Greenbrier.
Authorities were called to the Doublebee’s gas station at the intersection of Highway 225 East and Highway 65 around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday regarding a shooting after a vehicle pulled up with four gunshot victims.
Two men and two women were injured during a shooting incident and drove to the gas station seeking help, authorities said.
“Through the investigation, it was found the victims drove to the gas station in search of help,” the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release early Wednesday morning. “The four victims involved in the incident have been taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.”
Authorities believe the shooting was “an isolated incident” and are actively investigating the matter, Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Erinn Stone said.
“At this time we believe this to be an isolated incident,” Stone said. “We will continue to update as more information becomes available.”
As of Wednesday morning, the ages of the shooting victims had not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.