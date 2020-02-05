A shoplifting suspect died Tuesday night after he was tased by a Conway officer at a local Harps Food Store.
The name of the man who died has not been released as authorities continue investigating the circumstances leading up to his death.
Conway Police Department officials said state police are heading the investigation.
The investigation stems from a shoplifting incident that occurred around 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Harps Food Store on Oak Street.
“During the course of this call, officers tased a combative man who later died,” CPD spokesman LaTresha Woodruff told the Log Cabin on Wednesday. “The Arkansas State Police is investigating this case.”
The Log Cabin has reached out to state police for more information pertaining to this case and will continue following this story as details become available.
