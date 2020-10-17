Antique Store

Jenifer’s Antiques – Winner

1003 Oak St. Conway, AR 72032

501-764-1311

Arkansas Peddlers Mall

617 Highway 65 N Greenbrier, AR 72058

501-679-2200

Painted Goat

610 Oak St. Conway, AR 72032

501-548-1475

Farm & Feed Store

Conway Farm & Home Supply – Winner

1300 S Amity Rd. Conway, AR 72032

501-329-6395

Farmer’s Co-Op

695 Exchange Ave. Conway, AR 72032

501-329-2971

Damascus Feed

110 S Broadway St. Damascus, AR 72039

501-335-7494

Florist

Ye Olde Daisy Shoppe – Winner

1308 Oak St. Conway, AR 72034

501-327-7731

Conway’s Classic Touch

2850 Prince St. Ste. A Conway, AR 72034

501-327-3004

Daisy-A-Day

34 S. Broadview Greenbrier, AR 72058

501-679-4970

Furniture

Bates Furniture – Winner

918 Front St. Conway, AR 72032

501-329-9207

Arkansas Outdoor Concepts

1915 Walker Rd. Conway, AR 72032

501-205-0411

Furniture Factory Outlet

580 Amity Rd. Conway, AR 72032

501-367-6424

Garden Center

The Plant Outlet – Winner

827 Hogan Ln. Conway, AR 72034

501-513-0080

Freyaldenhoven’s Nursery

1305 E Siebenmorgen Rd, Conway, AR 72032

501-329-6159

Haynes Ace Hardware

1085 Morningside Dr. Conway, AR 72034

501-327-2400

Gift Shop

Daisy-A-Day – Winner

34 S. Broadview Greenbrier, AR 72058

501-679-4970

Linda Marie’s

128 S Mount Olive Rd. Vilonia, AR 72173

501-796-0404

The Kitchen Store

704 Locust Ave, Conway, AR 72034

501-327-2182

Hardware Store

Haynes Ace Hardware – Winner

1085 Morningside Dr. Conway, AR 72034

501-327-2400

Hiegel Supply

1310 Bruce St. Conway, AR 72034

501-327-7755

Whit Davis

80 S Broadview St. Greenbrier, AR 72058

501-679-3265

Health Store

Liz’s Health Mart – Winner

508 Oak ST. Conway, AR 72032

501-932-0505

Righteous Remedies

1205 Front St. Conway, AR 72032

501-358-6290

GNC

465 Elsinger Blvd. Conway, AR 72032

501-513-9992

Home and Garden

The Plant Outlet – Winner

827 Hogan Ln. Conway, AR 72034

501-513-0080

Haynes Ace Hardware

1085 Morningside Dr. Conway, AR 72034

501-327-2400

Conway Farm & Home Supply

1300 S Amity Rd. Conway, AR 72032

501-329-6395

Home Electronics Store

Zellner’s Appliance – Winner

2130 Harkrider St. Conway, AR 72032

501-329-8876

DeBoard Electronics

415 Oak St. Conway, AR 72032

501-329-6308

Jewelry Store

Brooks Fine Jewelry – Winner

1301 W Oak St. Conway, AR 72034

501-327-2686

Sissy’s Log Cabin

820 Elsinger Blvd. Conway, AR 72032

501-273-0066

Francis M. Fine Jewelry

804 Front St. Conway, AR 72032

501-358-6522

Mattress Store

Denver Mattress – Winner

200 Amity Rd. Conway, AR 72032

501-764-0080

Bates Furniture

918 Front St. Conway, AR 72032

501-329-9207

Hometown Furniture Showroom

694 Highway 65N Greenbrier, AR 72058

501-581-0101

