Haylee and Logan Applegate have had some amazing memories in Arkansas’ outdoors, but the brother-and-sister duo might have capped off a perfect summer two weeks ago with two of the biggest flathead catfish they’ve ever caught. According to their father, Roger, the two 50-pound flatheads the pair wrangled during a night-fishing foray on Lake Conway are far from the biggest fish swimming in the lake.

If you follow the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Youth Shooting Sports Program, you might have noticed the Applegate name once or twice before. Logan was the 2019 Junior Division Champion of Champions and also scored a perfect 50 for 50 targets during the 2022 East Division Regionals with his Jacksonville team placing first in that regional level competition. Roger is a coach for the Jacksonville team; their involvement stemmed from Haylee’s interest in the program while she was in high school.

