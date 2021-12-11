“Silent Night” is the writing and directorial debut of Camille Griffin and follows a group of former school friends and their family at their yearly Christmas dinner at a country estate. This Christmas is a special occasion. The youngest girl gets to have her favorite dessert, everyone is dressing in formal wear and the children are even allowed to cuss. It’s the perfect night. Well, perfect other than the fact that a toxic cloud is heading their way to kill them all before the night is done.
Christmas is a time all about family and this really is a great family movie behind the scenes. Writer/director Camille Griffin has especially seemingly made it her mission to make this a family movie for herself as basically her entire family are in this. All four child actors in this film are played by her children. Golden Globe nominee Roman Griffin-Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”) is in the lead role while his three siblings, Dora Davis, Gilby Griffin-Davis, and Hardy Griffin Davis, play the other children in the film. Camille has even brought her husband, cinematographer Ben Davis (“Eternals” and “Doctor Strange”), to help out in the camera department. I think it’s really fitting to make your first film, a Christmas film nonetheless, a movie you make with your entire family.
Now don’t get me wrong, this is definitely not a family film. The language is very strong and the content and a lot of the humor goes to some very dark places. There’s this off-putting feel in the first 10 to 15 minutes that is very intriguing as you’re trying to figure out what exactly is going on. On the surface, it seems like a regular Christmas party, but then they’re making the husbands go to a nearby convenience store to steal some food as if it’s an everyday type of thing.
One of the things about the themes of this film is that it has unfortunate timing that can lead to its messages getting misinterpreted due to current events. There is a toxic cloud going around the world that essentially leads to people having a horrible death (convulsions, eye bleeding, the whole shebang), but the British government has created a pill to will allow people to die peacefully before the cloud gets them first. Looking at it from a modern viewpoint, this can be interpreted to be an anti-vaccine metaphor, but it’s important to note before watching this that it was both written and filmed before the current COVID-19 pandemic and Camille Griffin has gone on record saying that this has nothing to do with it.
Camille Griffin does some interesting genre mixing with this movie, a brave task considering this is her first ever film. Overall, this is a dark comedy and when I say dark, I mean the comedy is VERY dark. Not every single joke lands, but for the most part they do and it can get really funny. There are also some light horror elements here as well. Nothing like a jump-scare or any traditional horror that most audiences are used to, but the horror-ness of it all is there. Add those two genres on top of a Christmas “family” film and you have yourself a nice, unique mix of tones and genres that mostly work. It’s the kind of film that you have to get on the wavelength of early on to appreciate and luckily I did.
This movie is not anything like a traditional Christmas film you’ve seen before, not even like the more darker horror-Christmas films like 1974’s “Black Christmas.” It can get really hopeless and depressing sometimes, especially in the last 20 minutes as everyone is preparing to end their lives and debating if they should or just accept their fate with the toxic cloud. The philosophy of it all as Roman Griffin-Davis’s character struggles with if he wants to obey his family and take the pill or not is very interesting, even if watching it from a modern lens muddles it a bit.
Roman Griffin-Davis is terrific in this and it really proves how talented of an actor he is. This is only his second ever film role and between this and “Jojo Rabbit,” he really should be on the top of every casting director’s list. Keira Knightley, who plays Griffin-Davis’s mother is also terrific and does the best job effortlessly jumping between the comedy and emotional beats of the film. Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp’s daughter, is another standout as a pregnant girl who can’t take the pill because of her pregnancy.
The film is only about 90 minutes long and actually could’ve benefited from an extra 10 to 20 minutes. The last 15 minutes feel very rushed as they’re trying to wrap up all three families in attendance’s storylines before the die. To be fair, their lives are also being rushed as they know they’re going to die regardless, but I still wish the ending would’ve been edited and put together better than the final product was.
Does everything about this work? No, but in the end it’s still fully original and was a great time. It’s in no way your traditional Christmas flick and it’s all the better for it. If you’re into off-beat films and some dark humor, then this might be the Christmas film for you this holiday season. “Silent Night” is currently streaming on AMC+.
