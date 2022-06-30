Central Arkansas-based financial institution Simmons Bank has promoted Justin McCarty to the position of Conway community president, the bank announced in a news release on Wednesday.
McCarty, a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas and current student in Southern Methodist University’s Southwestern Graduate School of Banking, joined Simmons Bank in 2017 as an intern.
A community banker prior to his promotion this week, he is active in the community of Conway and Faulkner County. McCarty is a member of the Board of Directors for the United Way of Central Arkansas and treasurer for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He is a graduate of the 2021 Conway Area Leadership Institute.
“Throughout the last five years, Justin has dedicated his time to learning the industry and growing our commercial relationships at Simmons Bank,” West Arkansas Division President Reggie Rose said.
In addition to McCarty’s promotion, which is effective Friday, the bank also promoted Jake Sibley as the institution’s Fort Smith community president.
Speaking on both men, Rose said they are strong leaders.
“We look forward to Justin and Jake leading in each of our communities,” Rose said.
