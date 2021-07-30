Probation officers Rachel Williams and Darrick Simmons were recognized by the city attorney's office for going above and beyond the call of duty.
“It’s really hard to stand out in the law enforcement community in Conway because they’re all such great officers," City Attorney Charles Finkenbinder said, noting his office created the award "for the people who go that extra mile and actually do stand out."
Williams has been a police officer for 15 years and a probation officer for the past three.
She said it was "surprising and a little overwhelming" to receive the award, and credited the people she works with for making her job easier.
"The best thing about this job is there’s an open-door policy with the judges and the attorneys. It’s just really easy for us to talk them about what we’re doing and ask questions," she said.
Williams said she has a passion for rehabilitation.
“Our goal is to rehabilitate these people, that’s the point of putting them on probation. People hate us when they’re on probation, and then once they get it and their life starts turning around, they love us. It’s a really big honor.”
She said Simmons was “the best partner I’ve ever had.”
Simmons, who is a Mayflower police officer in addition to being a probation officer, said officers don't do the job for the recognition.
"It means a lot to be honored but I don’t do it to be recognized. I like doing the ‘dirty work,’ as people say,” Simmons said. “I’ve been doing it for a long time."
He said his experiences growing up helped prepare him for the role.
"I was around drugs and alcohol as a kid. I feel like it’s my job to help people kick addiction problems and help them get their lives back on track. It’s not about me, it’s about them,” he said.
Finkenbinder shared examples of people Williams and Simmons have helped — and possibly even saved their lives.
One was a woman he referred to as "M" had gone through sobriety court but had gotten off track. Simmons and Williams got reports that she might be using drugs again.
"They coordinated with other law enforcement agencies to find her, went way above the call of duty," Finkenbinder said. "In court, she admitted that she overdosed the night before they found her. She said she had planned to go right back to using the day they found her. She is on the right road now. I don’t think she would be here with these officers. She doesn’t think she would be here without them."
Finkenbinder said Simmons and Williams understand that these people "are not addicts; they're not junkies; they're not meth heads; they're not tweakers."
"They are human beings. At one point, they were not using drugs or alcohol. They were our brothers, our sisters, our nephews, our cousins, our fathers, our uncles, our mothers," he said. "Something happened along the way and trapped them in this dark hole. We need to want to get them back. They are a part of our community. They are one of us.”
During the award ceremony, Finkenbinder also commended Judge Ed Clawson, who ran the drug court in Faulkner County for years, and Judge Chris Carnahan, who oversees sobriety court in district court, for helping people trapped in addiction even when they were reluctant to receive that help.
"It’s not always help that they want, which makes it more difficult. They’ve convinced themselves that they can manage the addiction; that it’s not that bad; that people are making a big deal out of it," Finkenbinder said. "Judge Carnahan and Judge Clawson are very good at telling them ‘You can’t control it. If you could control it, you wouldn’t be in my court.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.