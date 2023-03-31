Travis Simpson, editor of The Courier and guest columnist for the Log Cabin Democrat, landed a book deal with his 13th manuscript.
Meg Gaertner at Flux bought his Young Adult novel, Strong Like You. Publication is planned for spring 2024.
Simpson, who writes under the name T. L. Simpson, said this is a dream come true.
“I’ve wanted to write books since I was 10 years old,” he said. “I took a lot of stabs at in my early 20s but couldn’t really get any traction with them.”
In 2017, he said, he “got a lot more serious” about making time to write.
“I realized nobody is going to pluck me out of obscurity,” he said. “If I want to publish novels, I’m going to have to make it happen.”
So he set daily word count goals and wrote at least 1,000 words per day.
“My routine is very carefully carved out achieve the goals I want to achieve,” he said.
The dedication and sacrifice paid off.
“I started feeling that I was reaching a point where they were good quality and started querying agents. I got an agent in 2020 for a different book, and few books later, I wrote ‘Strong Like You’ and it sold really fast,” he said.
He said the inspiration for the book came from his journalism background.
“I was a sports editor for several years. I also wore a lot of hats, one of which was covering crime,” he said, describing the YA novel as “a marriage of sorts between football and crime stories.”
The novel is about a troubled student-athlete from the Ozarks rethinking his views on strength after the father he admired – a gruff, drug-dealing hillbilly – goes missing. Throughout the novel, as the teen searches for his missing father, he untangles what it really means to be strong.
Simpson’s agent initially emailed him to let him know an editor liked the book and was going to take it to acquisitions at publishing houses.
“I was excited but hesitant because a previous book made it to this stage,” Simpson said. “A week goes by, it makes it through the first round. I’m basically a wreck the four days waiting for the second round.”
He got the news while home with his wife on a lunch break. His agent emailed saying an offer was made. The contract was finalized the next week.
“It is simultaneously exciting and terrifying. Plenty of books come out and flop, and the author is never seen, heard from again,” Simpson said. “I need it to sell well. And I need to write something to follow it. It’s a lot of pressure.”
Even so, Simpson was overjoyed with the news.
“I’ve always said I just need a foot in the door and this is it, so I need to make sure I make the absolute most out of it,” he said.
Some of his literary influences include Cormac McCarthy, Elmore Leonard, Michael Crichton and Eli Cranor. Simpson said he wouldn’t be a writer if Crichton hadn’t “instilled a love of reading in me.”
He said Cranor was “a good friend who taught me by example to grind for this dream.”
“He brought a football coach mentality to writing,” Simpson said.
That’s the same advice Simpson would offer aspiring authors.
“What you have to hone in on is the hard work and grind and loving it. Because if you don’t love it, what’s the point?” Simpson said, noting that it helps to be open to constructive criticism. “Don’t be precious about your writing. Don’t treat it as if it’s so sacred that you can’t take critique. That’s the only way to grow and get better.”
He said it’s important to keep striving even in the face of rejection.
“The whole process is a lot of getting your heart broken and persevering,” Simpson said.
Simpson, 39, is the father of four children – Greg, Kaylee, Jeffrey and Henry. Being a dad helped launched his journalism career. He started freelancing for The Courier in 2010 when then-editor Mary Kincy Cope reached out to him to write a parenting column titled Misadventures in Fatherhood.
When he decided he wanted to write professionally full time few years later, his wife Melissa – who has a journalism degree – encouraged him to ask The Courier for more work.
In 2012, he was hired as assistant sports editor and later promoted to sports editor. In 2022, he accepted the job of editor at The Courier.
He credits his wife with his journalism career and joked that “her journalism degree educated both of us.” In the early days of writing for the newspaper, he would call his wife when he had technical questions.
“It all goes back to the support of my wife,” Simpson said.
Melissa said she’s proud of the example he has set.
“Travis has been working on this dream for years. After we had our son Jeffrey, he told me he wanted to make this a reality to show his kids they can chase their dreams too,” she said. “Travis is an active dad, going to practices or shows, having dinner together and then, when everyone was asleep, he would stay up for hours writing.”
She said she admires his dedication and hard work.
“He spent countless hours sending his stuff out and trying to find an agent. I’m incredibly proud of the discipline he had to balance work, his family, and pursuing his dream,” she said. “When he found out his book could be purchased, he and I were on pins and needles for days.”
She said when they got the news, she had to restrain herself from spilling the beans to everybody.
“I was sworn to secrecy, but I just wanted to tell everyone how proud I was of him,” Melissa said. “When he got the news it sold, we were on our way to our son’s baseball practice. So we celebrated by watching Jeffrey play and chasing our toddler Henry around the ballpark.”
In a tweet following the formal announcement of the deal, Gaertner wrote: “Breathtaking, heartbreaking, and raw, @trvsimspon’s prose hooked me from the start, and the high stakes and fast pace ensured I wouldn’t put this story down. I’m thrilled @fluxbooks gets to bring this powerful debut to readers.”
