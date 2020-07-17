In 2020, the 142nd annual session of the Faulkner County Singing Convention will be a limited version held at Gold Creek Baptist Church on July 25 at 10:30 a.m. Because of the pandemic, attendance will be limited primarily to church principals and convention officials.
To lessen health risks, COVID-19 directives will be followed. Masks and appropriate distancing will be required. No food will be served, and the session should be over in less than one hour.
This convention is one of a few county observances dating back to the 19th century, and it is with deep regret that it cannot be conducted in the traditional way. However, keeping the record unbroken and continuing the dear memories generated over the years were deemed important.
Officers for the convention are Robert Clark, President; Jonathan Sawrie, Vice President; Robert Morrow, Chaplain; Raymond Bush, Sgt. at Arms; and Martha Wilcox, Secretary-Treasurer.
