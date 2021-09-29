On Oct. 10, the traditional fall singing will be held at Centerville United Methodist Church, and the Faulkner County Singing Club will resume its monthly meetings with this event. Starting time is 1:30 p.m. and the session usually ends around 3 p.m.
Centerville UMC, in north central Faulkner County, is two miles east of Woolly Hollow State Park at 76 Blythe Road. This church and its forerunners have sponsored gospel singings for more than a century, and restarting them after a pandemic pause is considered an honor.
For those who might wish to sing or listen to songs of praise, plan to attend this singing. The public is always invited and will be welcomed.
