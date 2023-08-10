After 31 drawings without a big win, a single Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night to win a jackpot worth $1.58 billion. The jackpot has a cash value of $783.3 million.

Pending final sales reconciliations across all 47 participating lotteries, Tuesday night’s jackpot win is expected to set a new record for the game, surpassing the previous record of $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018.

