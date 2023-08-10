After 31 drawings without a big win, a single Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night to win a jackpot worth $1.58 billion. The jackpot has a cash value of $783.3 million.
Pending final sales reconciliations across all 47 participating lotteries, Tuesday night’s jackpot win is expected to set a new record for the game, surpassing the previous record of $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018.
The winning numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing were white balls 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, plus the gold Megaball 14. The Megaplier multiplier was two.
In Arkansas, a player won $10,000 in Tuesday night’s drawing by matching four white balls and the Megaball. They purchased their winning ticket from White Oak MoArk No. 3, 102 Highway 62 E. in Yellville. The winner has 180 days from Aug. 8 to claim their prize.
A total of 37,077 Arkansas players have winning tickets worth $223,226 in cash prizes – 20,103 of those winners bought the Megaplier option and multiplied their prizes.
“We would like to thank our players who joined us on this jackpot run,” said Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Executive Director Eric Hagler. “A portion of every Mega Millions ticket purchased increases proceeds to scholarships for Arkansas students.”
