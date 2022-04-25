Six deputies recently completed the spring Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary/Deputy II Certification Course, FCSO announced over the weekend.
Three deputies who completed the training — Noah Asher, Brett Graves and Raul Iglesias — have joined the FCSO Reserve Unit.
“Faulkner County Sheriff's Office is pleased to welcome Deputies Noah Asher, Brett Graves and Raul Iglesias, who are joining the Faulkner County Sheriff's Reserve Unit,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said in a social media post.
Two of the deputies, Chance Dryer and Joseph Schalchlin, completed the course as part of their MEMS STAR training.
The remaining deputy, Clifford Morrow, completed the course as a reserve deputy for the Oppelo Police Department in neighboring Conway County.
“Congratulations, Auxiliary/Deputy II Class of 2022,” Skaggs said.
