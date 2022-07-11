Faulkner County Detention Center recently held a Jail Standards class consisting of six new detention officers.
When new detention officers are hired with the department, they complete a detention officer training program, which lasts for six weeks. Following successful completion of that course, they receive on-the-job training before beginning the Jail Standards course, which is 56 hours long.
The most recent Jail Standards course began on June 27, and a special graduation ceremony was held for the six detention officers on July 7.
"Congratulations on successful completion of this next step in your careers, Detention Officers Jana Crow, Kody Kelly, Andrequs Matthews, Seth McCall, Christopher Watkins and Jayden Wesley," FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said. "We are proud to have you as members of our team."
For anyone interested in pursuing a career with the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, the department is currently hiring for both part-time and full-time detention officers.
Sheriff Tim Ryals prides himself on hiring in-house from the Faulkner County Detention Center whenever open patrol positions are available, Skaggs said.
"As a result, this is both a great career opportunity itself if you are interested in pursuing a career in corrections, and it is a great way to get your foot in the door if you are interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement," she said.
Candidates interested in positions with the Faulkner County Detention Center should be at least 18 years old, possess a high school diploma or equivalent, have a valid Arkansas driver's license, be able to successfully complete a background check and have a positive work ethic and attitude.
The current starting salary for the Faulkner County Detention Center is $35,360 annually. Benefits include paid medical, dental and vision insurance; vacation, sick and holiday time; APERS retirement after five years of service; a family working atmosphere; equal opportunity to excel; and administration with an open-door policy for all employees.
Candidates interested in applying for available part-time or full-time positions with the Faulkner County Detention Center may complete their application at https://www.fcso.ar.gov/employment_view.php?id=34.
Completed applications should be emailed to applicant@fcso.ar.gov.
