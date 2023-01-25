The Faulkner County Detention Center recently held a jail standards class consisting of six detention officers.
When new detention officers are hired with the department, they complete a detention officer training program, which lasts for six weeks. Following successful completion of that course, they receive on-the-job training before beginning the jail standards course, which is 56 hours long.
A special graduation ceremony was held for these six detention officers on Jan. 19.
“Congratulations on successful completion of this next step in your careers, Corporal Nashayla Lovelace and Detention Officers Christian Baldazo, Mar’Kayla Odom, Laura Phillips, Korban Wise and Tyler Rogers,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said. “We are proud to have you as members of our team.”
FCSO is currently hiring for both part-time and full-time detention officers, she said.
“Sheriff Ryals prides himself on hiring in-house from the Faulkner County Detention Center whenever open patrol positions are available,” Skaggs said. “As a result, this is both a great career opportunity itself if you are interested in pursuing a career in corrections, and it is a great way to get your foot in the door if you are interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.”
Candidates interested in positions with the Faulkner County Detention Center must be at least 18 years old, possess a high school diploma or equivalent, have a valid Arkansas driver’s license, be able to successfully complete a background check and have a positive work ethic and attitude, she said.
The new 2023 starting salary for full-time detention officers at the Faulkner County Detention Center is $37,960 annually. Benefits include paid medical, dental, and vision insurance; vacation, sick, and holiday time; APERS retirement after five years of service; a family working atmosphere; equal opportunity to excel; and administration with an open-door policy for all employees.
Candidates interested in applying for available part-time or full-time positions with the Faulkner County Detention Center may complete their application at https://www.fcso.ar.gov/employment_view.php?id=34. Completed applications should be emailed to applicant@fcso.ar.gov. Completed applications may also be dropped off in the FCSO Lobby at 801 Locust St. in Conway.
